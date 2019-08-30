See All General Surgeons in Catonsville, MD
Dr. Hiroshi Nakazawa, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Hiroshi Nakazawa, MD

General Surgery
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
66 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Hiroshi Nakazawa, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 66 years of experience. They graduated from Chiba University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Nakazawa works at NAKAZAWA HIROSHI MD OFFICE in Catonsville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jonathan Johnson, MD
Dr. Jonathan Johnson, MD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Benjamin S Lee MD PA
    700 Geipe Rd Ste 204, Catonsville, MD 21228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 744-8505

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Constipation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nakazawa?

    Aug 30, 2019
    Dr. N. is a wonderful doctor. He is an excellent acupuncturist with magic fingers!
    S.C.S. — Aug 30, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hiroshi Nakazawa, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hiroshi Nakazawa, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nakazawa to family and friends

    Dr. Nakazawa's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nakazawa

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hiroshi Nakazawa, MD.

    About Dr. Hiroshi Nakazawa, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 66 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023091048
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Chiba University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hiroshi Nakazawa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nakazawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nakazawa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nakazawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nakazawa works at NAKAZAWA HIROSHI MD OFFICE in Catonsville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Nakazawa’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakazawa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakazawa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nakazawa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nakazawa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Hiroshi Nakazawa, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.