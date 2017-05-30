Dr. Hiroshi Mitsumoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitsumoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hiroshi Mitsumoto, MD
Dr. Hiroshi Mitsumoto, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TOHOKU UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York, 710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
What a wonderful, caring and compassionate doctor! We brought my mother-in-law to see Dr. Mitsumoto after seeing other neurologists. He was the only one that actually gave my mother-in-law help in managing her symptoms and hope in managing her disease. He was extremely through in his physical evaluation and asked very detailed questions regarding her medical history. He spent a good 1 1/2 hours with us. We are so happy we went to see him!!!
- Neurology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation|Tufts New England Medical Center|Tufts University
- Cleveland Clinic
- Johns Hopkins Hospital|Mercy Medical Center
- TOHOKU UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Mitsumoto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitsumoto accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitsumoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitsumoto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitsumoto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitsumoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitsumoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.