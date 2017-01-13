Dr. Hiroko Kunitake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kunitake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hiroko Kunitake, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hiroko Kunitake, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA.
Dr. Kunitake works at
Locations
-
1
Massachusetts General Hospital15 Parkman St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-4338
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kunitake?
A very skilled, caring Surgeon. I had a difficult situation and she eased my worries as well as though of my family.... I had several issues that complicated my cancer surgery. She removed a 6"ball, 1/2 my colon and many lymph nodes.... despite what was originally thought she removed it all and NO CHEMO before or after.. SHE IS TRUKY ONE OF THE BEST THANK YOU SO MUCH
About Dr. Hiroko Kunitake, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1043346786
Education & Certifications
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kunitake has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kunitake accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kunitake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kunitake works at
Dr. Kunitake has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess, Anoscopy and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kunitake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kunitake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunitake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kunitake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kunitake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.