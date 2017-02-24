See All Radiation Oncologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Hiroki Mitsuyama, MD

Radiation Oncology
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Hiroki Mitsuyama, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital and Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Mitsuyama works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Hiroki Mitsuyama, MD

Specialties
  • Radiation Oncology
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1164488086
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Of Washington Medical Center
Internship
  • Mercy Hospital
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Board Certifications
  • Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Francis Hospital
  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

