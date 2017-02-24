Dr. Mitsuyama has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hiroki Mitsuyama, MD
Overview
Dr. Hiroki Mitsuyama, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital and Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Mitsuyama works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mitsuyama?
I recently completed 30 Radiation treatments at St. Francis Oncology. I cannot begin to express how pleased I was not only with Dr. Mitsuyama but his entire staff. Everything that was done to me was explained to me beforehand and all my questions and concerns were addressed. The entire staff made me feel like part of a family that was caring for me. Would recommend anyone who needs this type of treatment to see Dr. Mitsuyama.
About Dr. Hiroki Mitsuyama, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1164488086
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mitsuyama using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mitsuyama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitsuyama works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitsuyama. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitsuyama.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitsuyama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitsuyama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.