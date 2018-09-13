Overview

Dr. Hiren Patel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center and Lake Martin Community Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Hiren K Patel MD PC in Opelika, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.