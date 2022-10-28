Overview

Dr. Hiren Patel, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at New England Baptist Hospitalist in Boston, MA with other offices in Newton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.