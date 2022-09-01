Dr. Hiren Parekh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parekh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hiren Parekh, MD
Overview
Dr. Hiren Parekh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Parekh works at
Locations
Hiren R Parekh1710 Oak Village Blvd Ste 150, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (817) 275-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Parek for 15 years. I have always found him to be very kind and caring. He caught my glaucoma early and removed one on my left eye. Today we discussed doing the one on my right eye. In Sept. he’s going to do a laser procedure on the left eye. I had several questions today and he answered them in a way I could understand. His assistants are courteous and friendly . His front office people are always friendly. I do not understand why some people think he and and staff are unfriendly. I will definitely continue to see him.
About Dr. Hiren Parekh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1275559908
Education & Certifications
- Kresle Eye Inst/Wayne State Univ
- St Joesphs Hosp
- Medical College of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parekh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parekh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parekh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parekh has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parekh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Parekh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parekh.
