Dr. Hiranya Rajasinghe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hiranya Rajasinghe, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Rajasinghe works at
Locations
Vascular Group2350 Vanderbilt Beach Rd Ste 303, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 643-8794
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am a retired dentist with an abdominal aortic dissection from Ohio. Dr Rajasinghe performed surgery on me 5 weeks ago. I can walk 2 miles and play pickleball again. All of my appointments have been very pleasant . I have absolutely no complaints and highly recommend this very knowledgeable, experienced Surgeon. I feel very lucky that I was referred to Dr Raj. and he could help me.
About Dr. Hiranya Rajasinghe, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1720186430
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
