Overview

Dr. Hiranya Rajasinghe, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.



Dr. Rajasinghe works at Hiranya A Rajasinghe in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.