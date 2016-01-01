Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hiral Desai, DO
Overview
Dr. Hiral Desai, DO is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 4 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Health Hospitalist Group2201 Chapel Ave W, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Jefferson Health Hospitalist Group151 Fries Mill Rd Ste 400, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Directions
Jefferson Health Hospitalist Group18 E Laurel Rd, Stratford, NJ 08084 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hiral Desai, DO
- Hospital Medicine
- 4 years of experience
- English
- 1508350182
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Health-NJ
- Jefferson Health - Northeast
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai works at
