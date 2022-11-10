Overview

Dr. Hirak Sen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from University of Calcutta / N.R.S. Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Sen works at HCA Florida West Cardiology Specialists - Davis Hwy in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.