Dr. Hirak Sen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hirak Sen, MD
Overview
Dr. Hirak Sen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from University of Calcutta / N.R.S. Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Sen works at
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida West Cardiology Specialists - Davis Hwy8333 N Davis Hwy Fl 4, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 332-3194Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Principal Life
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sen?
Dr Sen is my and my wife's cardiologist. We both are impressed with him. He explains everything well. He is very pleasant. He just put a watchman in her heart so she can get off blood thinners. Every thing went perfect. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Hirak Sen, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1386664852
Education & Certifications
- U Hosp Brooklyn & Affil Hosps|U Hosp Brooklyn &amp; Affil Hosps
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus|Dist Genl Hosps Edgeware|Postgrad Inst
- Calcutta Med Coll
- University of Calcutta / N.R.S. Medical College
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sen works at
Dr. Sen has seen patients for Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Sen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.