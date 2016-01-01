Dr. Yarmohammadi accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirad Yarmohammadi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hirad Yarmohammadi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Yarmohammadi works at
Locations
CUIMC/Milstein Hospital Building177 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hirad Yarmohammadi, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1437390895
Education & Certifications
- SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yarmohammadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yarmohammadi works at
Dr. Yarmohammadi has seen patients for Cardioversion, Elective, Heart Disease and Sick Sinus Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yarmohammadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yarmohammadi speaks Persian.
Dr. Yarmohammadi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yarmohammadi.
