Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hira Jain, MD
Overview
Dr. Hira Jain, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Riverbend Therapeutic Alliance Pllc153 Main St Ste 9, Manchester, CT 06042 Directions (860) 646-2345
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I disagree with previous poster. He never pushed meds on me, in fact I was involved in decisions about what I wanted to take etc. Psychiatrists are mostly for med management; clients still need to see a therapist for talk therapy - you really need both for optimal treatment.
About Dr. Hira Jain, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1447213491
Education & Certifications
- RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
