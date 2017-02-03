Overview

Dr. Hingson Chun, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center and Straub Clinic And Hospital.



Dr. Chun works at Straub Medical Center in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.