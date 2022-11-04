Dr. Hing-Sheung Fung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hing-Sheung Fung, MD
Dr. Hing-Sheung Fung, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from National Taiwan University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest.
Arthritis and Osteoporosis Clinic611 W State Highway 6 Ste 101, Waco, TX 76710 Directions (254) 755-4582
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
My experience during my visit with Dr Fung was flawless. I didn't wait long, he was a real hands on doctor and he explained everything during our visit. Haven't seen a doctor that not only uses his knowledge, but also his senses to examine you in a very long time.
- Rheumatology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1073624292
- U Toronto
- Mt Sinai Hosp
- National Taiwan University, College Of Medicine
- National Taiwan University, Department of Pre-Medicine, College of Science
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Fung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fung has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fung speaks Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Fung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fung.
