Dr. Hing Lai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hing Lai, MD
Overview
Dr. Hing Lai, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. Lai works at
Locations
-
1
Washington University Urology4921 Parkview Pl Ste 11C, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-8200
-
2
Barnes-jewish West County Hospital12634 Olive Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 996-8000
- 3 1044 N Mason Rd Bldg 4, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 362-8200
-
4
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Alton Memorial Hospital
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Christian Hospital
- Jersey Community Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Parkland Health Center - Farmington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lai?
Dr. Lai helped me with my urinary incontinence to the point where I could go out more and not have to worry. He is an excellent surgeon and very personable.
About Dr. Hing Lai, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1376676734
Education & Certifications
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lai accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lai works at
Dr. Lai has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Neurogenic Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.