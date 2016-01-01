Dr. Dubin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hinda Dubin, MD
Overview
Dr. Hinda Dubin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Dr. Dubin works at
Locations
Integrative Therapy Center of Maryland LLC1501 Sulgrave Ave Ste 205, Baltimore, MD 21209 Directions (410) 218-9887
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hinda Dubin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1881808384
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dubin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dubin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.