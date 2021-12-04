See All Allergists & Immunologists in Panama City, FL
Dr. Hind Obid, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3 (12)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hind Obid, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.

Dr. Obid works at Obid Allergy, Respiratory & Internal Medicine Center in Panama City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marwan Obid M.d.
    951 W 23RD ST, Panama City, FL 32405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 785-0699

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
Treatment frequency



Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 04, 2021
    Very capable and knowledgeable team of Doctors here. After one year of testing and several specialists referred by my PCP and still no diagnosis I came here. Dr Hind has not only found the problem but treatment has been successful and I am finally getting better.
    Alan B — Dec 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Hind Obid, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1043298151
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hind Obid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Obid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Obid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Obid works at Obid Allergy, Respiratory & Internal Medicine Center in Panama City, FL. View the full address on Dr. Obid’s profile.

    Dr. Obid has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Obid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Obid. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Obid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Obid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.