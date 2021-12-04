Overview

Dr. Hind Obid, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.



Dr. Obid works at Obid Allergy, Respiratory & Internal Medicine Center in Panama City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.