Overview

Dr. Hind Kettani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UniversitÃˆ Hassan II de Casablanca FacultÃˆ de MÃˆdecine et de Pharmacie and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.



Dr. Kettani works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Tampa, FL with other offices in Fresh Meadows, NY and Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.