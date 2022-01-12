Overview

Dr. Hina Zaidi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Zaidi works at Long Island Gastroenterology in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Bethpage, NY and Howard Beach, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.