Overview

Dr. Hina Siddiqui, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Huntsville Memorial Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Siddiqui works at Heart Rhythm Associates PA - Shenandoah in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Huntsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.