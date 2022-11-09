Overview

Dr. Hina Sarwar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Sarwar works at BJC BEHAVIORAL HEALTH in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.