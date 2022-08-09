Dr. Hina Saeed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saeed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hina Saeed, MD
Overview
Dr. Hina Saeed, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI.
Dr. Saeed works at
Locations
-
1
Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin Froedtert Hospital9200 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 805-4400
-
2
Drexel Town Square Health Center7901 S 6th St, Oak Creek, WI 53154 Directions (414) 346-8000Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Lynn Cancer Institute Radiation701 NW 13th St, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 955-4111
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saeed?
Amazing doctor and excellent experience from start to finish. She explained everything very clear what to expect and the outcome was just that. Always in contact during the treatment, always returning phone calls right away. Very happy with Dr. Saeed
About Dr. Hina Saeed, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1265708606
Education & Certifications
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saeed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saeed accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saeed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saeed works at
Dr. Saeed has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saeed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saeed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saeed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.