Dr. Hina Omar, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (2)
Overview

Dr. Hina Omar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. 

Dr. Omar works at Lakeshore Gastroenterology & Liver Disease Institute in Des Plaines, IL with other offices in Park Ridge, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lakeshore Gastroenterology & Liver Disease Institute
    150 N River Rd Ste 210, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 290-3800
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
    1775 Dempster St, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 723-6380

Hospital Affiliations
  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
  • AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago

Colon Cancer Screening
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Colon Cancer Screening
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Ultrasound, Endoanal

Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 27, 2022
    Fantastic doctor. Extremely compassionate and professional. I highly recommend her!
    Katarzyna Louis — May 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hina Omar, MD
    About Dr. Hina Omar, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972846871
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Omar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Omar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Omar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Omar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Omar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Omar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

