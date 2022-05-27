Dr. Omar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hina Omar, MD
Overview
Dr. Hina Omar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Des Plaines, IL.
Dr. Omar works at
Locations
Lakeshore Gastroenterology & Liver Disease Institute150 N River Rd Ste 210, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 290-3800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Advocate Lutheran General Hospital1775 Dempster St, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 723-6380
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic doctor. Extremely compassionate and professional. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Hina Omar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1972846871
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Omar accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Omar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Omar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Omar.
