Dr. Hina Hassan, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Hina Hassan, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, TX. 

Dr. Hassan works at Mckinney Podiatry Associates in Pasadena, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX, Houston, TX, Baytown, TX and League City, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Stress Fracture of Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Mckinney Podiatric Associates PA
    3692 E Sam Houston Pkwy S Ste 100, Pasadena, TX 77505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 946-1500
  2. 2
    Coastal Foot and Ankle Associates
    8633 Broadway St Ste 117, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 485-2988
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
  3. 3
    Coastal Foot and Ankle Associates, Pearland, TX
    11914 Astoria Blvd Ste 250, Houston, TX 77089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 484-2400
  4. 4
    Mckinney Podiatry Associates
    2707 W Baker Rd Ste B, Baytown, TX 77521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 946-1500
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    League City Office
    3831 E League City Pkwy Ste D, League City, TX 77573 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 536-2125

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Neuromas
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MHealth Insured
    • MultiPlan
    • Provider Select, Inc.
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 04, 2017
    Dr. Hassan is an excellent podiatric surgeon. She performed reconstructive surgery on my left foot last year, and the results are amazing. She was always thorough in letting us know exactly what to expect in each and every stage, from surgery through physical therapy. Dr. Hassan has such a positive and upbeat attitude, that she relaxes you, which helps tremendously towards your recovery. She roots for your recovery right along with you!
    Pamela Towery in Friendswood, TX — May 04, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hina Hassan, DPM
    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1740536598
    Internship
    • West Houston Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Dr. Hina Hassan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hassan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hassan has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hassan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

