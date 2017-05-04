Dr. Hina Hassan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hina Hassan, DPM
Overview
Dr. Hina Hassan, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, TX.

Locations
Mckinney Podiatric Associates PA3692 E Sam Houston Pkwy S Ste 100, Pasadena, TX 77505 Directions (713) 946-1500
Coastal Foot and Ankle Associates8633 Broadway St Ste 117, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (281) 485-2988Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 3:30pm
Coastal Foot and Ankle Associates, Pearland, TX11914 Astoria Blvd Ste 250, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (281) 484-2400
Mckinney Podiatry Associates2707 W Baker Rd Ste B, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (713) 946-1500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
League City Office3831 E League City Pkwy Ste D, League City, TX 77573 Directions (832) 536-2125
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MHealth Insured
- MultiPlan
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hassan?
Dr. Hassan is an excellent podiatric surgeon. She performed reconstructive surgery on my left foot last year, and the results are amazing. She was always thorough in letting us know exactly what to expect in each and every stage, from surgery through physical therapy. Dr. Hassan has such a positive and upbeat attitude, that she relaxes you, which helps tremendously towards your recovery. She roots for your recovery right along with you!
About Dr. Hina Hassan, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1740536598
Education & Certifications
- West Houston Medical Center
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hassan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hassan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hassan has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hassan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hassan speaks Hindi and Urdu.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.