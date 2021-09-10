Dr. Himmat Gill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Himmat Gill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Himmat Gill, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Locations
Himmat S Gill MD Facr7135 N Chestnut Ave Ste 104, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 447-8632
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Hanford
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Gill for many years now. He is polite, friendly and professional every time I see him. He has always been able to provide all the information about the medications I have needed and the side affects. He allows me to leave feeling confident in dealing with my RA.
About Dr. Himmat Gill, MD
- Rheumatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gill has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gill speaks Hindi.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.