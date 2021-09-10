Overview

Dr. Himmat Gill, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Gill works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.