Dr. Himansu Shah, MD
Dr. Himansu Shah, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, North Vista Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Signature Institute of Aesthetic Sculpting3035 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 684-5502
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- North Vista Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- University Medical Center
I had a consultation at signature plastic surgery with Dr. Shah his staff was so kind & very professional I felt comfortable all my questions where answered, I went back to set up for an appointment & had my surgery at the surgery center on 6/29/18 with Dr. Shah & got an abdominoplasty muscle repair & I am very happy with my procedure I will be going back in the future for my next one!
About Dr. Himansu Shah, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- SUNY Hsc At Brooklyn
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.