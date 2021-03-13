Overview

Dr. Himanshu Shukla, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Mesa, AZ. They completed their fellowship with University Of Missouri Columbia|University Of Oklahoma College Of Med



Dr. Shukla works at Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ, Laveen, AZ, Queen Creek, AZ, Coolidge, AZ, Scottsdale, AZ and Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.