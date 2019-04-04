Dr. Himanshu Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Himanshu Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Himanshu Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rome, GA. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Adventhealth Gordon, Adventhealth Murray, Adventhealth Redmond, CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Floyd Cherokee Medical Center, Floyd Medical Center, Higgins General Hospital and Polk Medical Center.
Locations
1
Redmond Specialty Services LLC504 Redmond Rd Nw, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 235-3855
2
Harbin Clinic LLC14 Cherokee Rd, Cedartown, GA 30125 Directions (770) 749-5400
3
Harbin Clinic LLC550 Redmond Rd NW, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (762) 235-3390
4
Floyd Medical Center304 Turner McCall Blvd SW, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 509-5000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Gordon
- Adventhealth Murray
- Adventhealth Redmond
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Floyd Cherokee Medical Center
- Floyd Medical Center
- Higgins General Hospital
- Polk Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel is a new Doctor for me. what impressed me most is he did not talk down to me like others have in the past, He engaged me and talked with me! He spent time with me and every time he told me what he thinks we should about my condition, He asked me if I had questions! when I did ask he did not treat me like I asked a dumb question! His staff was great and very professional! I am looking forward to having a great Doctor patient relationship with him and his staff!!
About Dr. Himanshu Patel, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Gujarati
- 1972523603
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
