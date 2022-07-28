Dr. Himanshu Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Himanshu Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Himanshu Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Davenport, FL. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Palm Medical Centers Davenport127 Ridge Center Dr, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (863) 421-7400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Amazing doctor who truly cares about his patients. Very knowledgeable doctor who will do what it takes to find out what is wrong and how he can help you; referrals to specialists and diagnostics, just whatever it takes - he will get to the root of the problem and do everything in his power to make sure you get the necessary treatment; staff is top notch, always on top of their game. Never had a bad experience in 10 years. Wish there were more doctors and staff as great as they are - the world needs more caring and dedicated doctors and more office staff that function as such an accurate and rapid pace as they do - calling patients once a month just to see how they are doing and if they can do anything to help you, calling in refills by close of business, getting referrals done within 3 business days. Dr Patel could NOT do such an amazing job without his staff's dedication to his patients. TEAM work makes the office just flow like a well oiled machine. I hope you ALL know just how wonderful you are! [and no I did not get paid to write this review or get any paid vacations or cruises lol - this review is simply based on my 10 years as a patient and I meant every single word I wrote]
About Dr. Himanshu Patel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Hindi
- 1164432274
Education & Certifications
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel speaks Hindi.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.