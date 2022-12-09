Dr. Himanshu Joshi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Himanshu Joshi, DO
Overview
Dr. Himanshu Joshi, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huber Heights, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New England College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Berger Hospital, Kettering Health Dayton and Upper Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Joshi works at
Locations
-
1
Striebel James DDS7391 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights, OH 45424 Directions (937) 204-3031
Hospital Affiliations
- Berger Hospital
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Upper Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Span
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual Medical
- Nationwide
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joshi?
very kind listens well.an cares about you
About Dr. Himanshu Joshi, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1427098615
Education & Certifications
- Grandview Hospital|Grandview Hospital Dayton OH
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- New England College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joshi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joshi works at
Dr. Joshi has seen patients for Macular Edema, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Joshi speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Joshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.