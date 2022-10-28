Overview

Dr. Himanshu Desai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from VICTORIA UNIVERSITY OF MANCHESTER / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East and Trinity Medical Center West.



Dr. Desai works at Children's Diagnostic Center in Steubenville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

