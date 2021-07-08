Overview

Dr. Himanshu Desai, MD is a Pulmonologist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Desai works at Pulmonary & Critical Care Specs in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services and Lung Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.