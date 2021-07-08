Dr. Himanshu Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Himanshu Desai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Himanshu Desai, MD is a Pulmonologist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Desai works at
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary & Critical Care Specialists LLC7829 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 797-8777
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Desai?
I would trust Dr Desai with my family's needs. He is very knowledgeable and very caring in my needs.
About Dr. Himanshu Desai, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1710976592
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai works at
Dr. Desai has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services and Lung Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.