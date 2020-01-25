See All Cardiologists in St Petersburg, FL
Dr. Himanshu Chandarana, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
2.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Himanshu Chandarana, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from Bj Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.

Dr. Chandarana works at Himanshu Chandarana, MD in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchitis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Himanshu Chandarana, MD
    3380 66th St N, St Petersburg, FL 33710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 380-6344

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
  • Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
  • HCA Florida Northside Hospital
  • HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
  • St. Anthony's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bronchitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Bronchitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Himanshu Chandarana, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1114915444
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rutgers Medical School - New Brunswick
    Residency
    • Rutgers Medical School - New Brunswick
    Internship
    • Rutgers Medical School - New Brunswick
    Medical Education
    • Bj Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Himanshu Chandarana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandarana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chandarana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chandarana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chandarana works at Himanshu Chandarana, MD in St Petersburg, FL. View the full address on Dr. Chandarana’s profile.

    Dr. Chandarana has seen patients for Bronchitis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandarana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandarana. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandarana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandarana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandarana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

