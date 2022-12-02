See All Urologists in Prattville, AL
Dr. Himanshu Aggarwal, MD

Urology
5 (69)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Himanshu Aggarwal, MD is an Urology Specialist in Prattville, AL. They graduated from Kasturba Med Coll and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.

Dr. Aggarwal works at Jackson Urology in Prattville, AL with other offices in Montgomery, AL and Greenville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urology and Urogynecology
    1840 E Main St, Prattville, AL 36066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 293-8273
  2. 2
    Jackson Hospital
    1722 Pine St Ste 503, Montgomery, AL 36106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 293-8273
  3. 3
    Urology and Urogynecology
    321 Greenville Byp, Greenville, AL 36037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 293-8273

  • Jackson Hospital and Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dyspareunia Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prolapsed Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Pain Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 02, 2022
    Very professional throughout the vasectomy process. Easy process.
    SC — Dec 02, 2022
    About Dr. Himanshu Aggarwal, MD

    • Urology
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    • 1316106164
    Education & Certifications

    • U T Southwestern
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Duke University
    • Kasturba Med Coll
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Himanshu Aggarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aggarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aggarwal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aggarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aggarwal has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aggarwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Aggarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aggarwal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aggarwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aggarwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

