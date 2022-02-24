See All Cardiologists in Omaha, NE
Dr. Himanshu Agarwal, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Himanshu Agarwal, MD

Cardiology
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Himanshu Agarwal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from King George's Med Coll, Lucknow Univ, Lucknow, Up, India and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs and Chi Health Midlands.

Dr. Agarwal works at CHI Health in Omaha, NE with other offices in Missouri Valley, IA and Papillion, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Gurpreet Sandhu, MD
Dr. Gurpreet Sandhu, MD
10 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Marysia Tweet, MD
Dr. Marysia Tweet, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Omar Ezzeddine, MD
Dr. Omar Ezzeddine, MD
8 (4)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chi Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
    7500 Mercy Rd, Omaha, NE 68124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 212-0903
  2. 2
    Alegent Creighton Clinic Cardiology Immanuel
    6901 N 72nd St, Omaha, NE 68122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 398-5880
  3. 3
    Alegent Creighton Clinic Cardiology
    809 Elm St, Missouri Valley, IA 51555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (712) 642-2734
  4. 4
    Chi Health Alegent Creighton Clinic
    11111 S 84th St, Papillion, NE 68046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 691-0500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
  • Chi Health Immanuel
  • Chi Health Lakeside
  • Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs
  • Chi Health Midlands

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Iowa
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Agarwal?

    Feb 24, 2022
    Extremely courteous with great bedside manners . Takes time to explain procedures. Detailed oriented. Never felt rushed. will recommend to friends and family
    — Feb 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Himanshu Agarwal, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Himanshu Agarwal, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Agarwal to family and friends

    Dr. Agarwal's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Agarwal

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Himanshu Agarwal, MD.

    About Dr. Himanshu Agarwal, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942280672
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital Of Queens
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • King George Medical College, University Of Lucknow
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • King George's Med Coll, Lucknow Univ, Lucknow, Up, India
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Himanshu Agarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Agarwal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Agarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Agarwal has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agarwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Agarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agarwal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agarwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agarwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Himanshu Agarwal, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.