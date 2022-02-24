Overview

Dr. Himanshu Agarwal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from King George's Med Coll, Lucknow Univ, Lucknow, Up, India and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs and Chi Health Midlands.



Dr. Agarwal works at CHI Health in Omaha, NE with other offices in Missouri Valley, IA and Papillion, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.