Overview

Dr. Himansh Khanna, MD is an Urology Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Khanna works at Rego Park Medical Assocites in Elmhurst, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Hesitancy, Orchitis and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.