Dr. Himani Goyal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ) and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center.
Locations
Nyu Dermatologic Surgery Mohs Lab222 E 41st St, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 263-2573
- 2 7901 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 748-1334
Nyu240 E 38th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7300Thursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goyal's expert clinical and surgical skills are matched by her strong interpersonal skills. She listens attentively, answers questions in an understandable manner and makes you feel well cared for.
About Dr. Himani Goyal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Punjabi and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Belmont Eye Center
- SUNY Downstate Ophthalmology
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ)
- The College of New Jersey
