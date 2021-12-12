See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Himani Goyal, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Himani Goyal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ) and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center.

Dr. Goyal works at Nyu Dermatologic Surgery Mohs Lab in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nyu Dermatologic Surgery Mohs Lab
    222 E 41st St, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-2573
  2. 2
    7901 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 748-1334
  3. 3
    Nyu
    240 E 38th St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-7300
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bellevue Hospital Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 12, 2021
    Dr. Goyal's expert clinical and surgical skills are matched by her strong interpersonal skills. She listens attentively, answers questions in an understandable manner and makes you feel well cared for.
    — Dec 12, 2021
    About Dr. Himani Goyal, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Punjabi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1467637298
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Belmont Eye Center
    Residency
    • SUNY Downstate Ophthalmology
    Internship
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ)
    Undergraduate School
    • The College of New Jersey
