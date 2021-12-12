Overview

Dr. Himani Goyal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ) and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center.



Dr. Goyal works at Nyu Dermatologic Surgery Mohs Lab in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.