Dr. Himani Chandra, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (15)
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Himani Chandra, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Chandra works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Endocrinology and Rheumatology in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Endocrinology and Rheumatology
    1985 Crompond Rd, Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypercalcemia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 13, 2020
    I'm somewhat new to Dr, Chandra. I never feel rushed; she explains things well and concisely. She educates me about my medical condition every time we speak. Very happy with her.
    J. Weise — Aug 13, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Himani Chandra, MD
    About Dr. Himani Chandra, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801054697
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

