Dr. Himangi Kaushal, MD
Dr. Himangi Kaushal, MD is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Concierge Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Government Med College Amritsar India and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
The Lennar Foundation Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-5555
UHealth at The Professional Arts Center1150 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-6732Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday6:00am - 5:30pmFriday6:00am - 5:30pmSaturday6:00am - 5:30pmSunday6:00am - 5:30pm
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- University nof Illinois College of Medicine
- Guru Nanak Dev University
- Government Med College Amritsar India
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Kaushal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaushal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaushal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaushal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaushal.
