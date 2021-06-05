Dr. Himali Jayakody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jayakody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Himali Jayakody, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Himali Jayakody, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONAKRY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Pediatric Epilepsy and Neurology Specialists508 S Habana Ave Ste 340, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 873-7367
Pediatric Physician Services Inc601 5th St S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 767-3333
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Jayakody is a great doctor. My son has been under her care for over a year. My son's condition is very rare and he had to go through so many visits to the specialists and testing. Dr. Jayakody has been supportive throughout the whole process and gave him a proper diagnosis and treatment option. She always takes her time to answer our questions and discuss with our concerns. Highly recommended!
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1346479854
- UNIVERSITY OF CONAKRY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Dr. Jayakody has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jayakody accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jayakody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jayakody has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jayakody on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jayakody. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jayakody.
