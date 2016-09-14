Dr. Himal Bajracharya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bajracharya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Himal Bajracharya, MD
Overview
Dr. Himal Bajracharya, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from King George Hospital and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center, Golden Valley Memorial Hospital, Menorah Medical Center, Saint Luke's East Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Dr. Bajracharya works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Metro Infectious Disease Consultants4601 W 109th St Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (816) 378-5442
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Golden Valley Memorial Hospital
- Menorah Medical Center
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bajracharya?
After my husband suffered a perforated bowel during an outpatient surgery, Dr. Bajracharya was called in to help deal with the large abscess that formed as a result. After careful lab work, Dr. B. identified the bacteria that were present and worked out a complicated medication regimen to treat them. Working closely with the second surgeon, who was repairing the damage from the first surgery, Dr. B. was instrumental in my husband not developing sepsis. He is caring and highly recommended.
About Dr. Himal Bajracharya, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1699878504
Education & Certifications
- St. John's Episcopal Hospital – South
- King George Hospital
- Infectious Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bajracharya has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bajracharya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bajracharya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bajracharya works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bajracharya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bajracharya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bajracharya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bajracharya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.