Dr. Veligandla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Himachala Veligandla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Himachala Veligandla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSIT DI NAPOLI II / LA CLINICA ODONTOIATRICA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Locations
1
20th Place2101 SW 20th Pl, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 315-0627Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
2
Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center625 James Trimble Blvd, Paintsville, KY 41240 Directions (606) 789-3511
3
Arh Womens and Family Health Center243 Roy Campbell Dr, Hazard, KY 41701 Directions (606) 219-0828
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had moved to Kentucky back in 2012 and started having problems with shortness of breath, ended up in the ER and was admitted to ICU found out that EF was only 25. Dr. V was my cardiologist in the hospital and continued care with him afterwards with the proper care and medication he got my EF back to 70. Thank You Dr. V one of the best Cardiologist
About Dr. Himachala Veligandla, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1023065927
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIT DI NAPOLI II / LA CLINICA ODONTOIATRICA
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Veligandla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Veligandla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Veligandla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veligandla.
