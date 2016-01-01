Dr. Yerneni accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Himabindu Yerneni, MD
Overview
Dr. Himabindu Yerneni, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UH St. John Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center.
Dr. Yerneni works at
Locations
University Hospitals11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-5525Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UH St. John Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Himabindu Yerneni, MD
- Nephrology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
