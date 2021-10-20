See All Rheumatologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Himabindu Reddy, MD

Rheumatology
2.3 (55)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Himabindu Reddy, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll.

Dr. Reddy works at USMD Fort Worth Clearfork Clinic in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Burleson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Raynaud's Disease and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    USMD Fort Worth Clearfork Clinic
    5450 Clearfork Main St Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 546-1908
  2. 2
    USMD Burleson Clinic
    12608 South Fwy Ste 140, Burleson, TX 76028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 546-1689
  3. 3
    USMD Fort Worth Alliance Clinic
    10840 Texas Health Trl Ste 250, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 546-1337

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (31)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Himabindu Reddy, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1780658708
    Education & Certifications

    • Utx Sw Mc
    • Sinai Grace Detroit Mc
    • Osmania Med Coll
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Himabindu Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Arthritis, Raynaud's Disease and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

