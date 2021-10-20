Overview

Dr. Himabindu Reddy, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll.



Dr. Reddy works at USMD Fort Worth Clearfork Clinic in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Burleson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Raynaud's Disease and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.