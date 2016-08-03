Dr. Bandaru has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Himabindu Bandaru, MD
Overview
Dr. Himabindu Bandaru, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Bandaru works at
Locations
Audie L. Murphy Memorial VA Hospital7400 Merton Minter St, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 617-5300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
A very attentive and caring doctor who puts many to shame within our Veterans Hospital System. I wish she could see civilians. Where many doctors only want to treat one or two problems each visit, Dr. Bandaru goes from A to Z and treats everything.
About Dr. Himabindu Bandaru, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1871675942
