Dr. Hima Natla, MD
Overview
Dr. Hima Natla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
HealthCare Partners Harbor Medical Office3501 S Harbor Blvd, Santa Ana, CA 92704 Directions (714) 929-2300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Irvine Office16300 Sand Canyon Ave, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 791-3101
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She’s a wonderful doctor. She’s caring, patient, takes the time to answer questions. I would definitely recommend her.
About Dr. Hima Natla, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Natla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Natla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Natla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Natla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Natla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Natla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Natla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.