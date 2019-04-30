See All Hand Surgeons in Conroe, TX
Dr. Hilton Yee, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Hilton Yee, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Yee works at Perri Dermatology PLLC in Conroe, TX with other offices in Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Conroe Office
    4015 Interstate 45 N Ste 200, Conroe, TX 77304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 943-2740
  2. 2
    Yee Plastic Surgery Pllc
    9305 Pinecroft Dr Ste 303, Spring, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 943-2740

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Apr 30, 2019
    Anytime for any procedure.
    — Apr 30, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hilton Yee, MD
    About Dr. Hilton Yee, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457449191
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Tex Med Br
    Internship
    • U Miss
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hilton Yee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Yee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yee has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Yee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

