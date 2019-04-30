Overview

Dr. Hilton Yee, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Yee works at Perri Dermatology PLLC in Conroe, TX with other offices in Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.