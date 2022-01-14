Overview

Dr. Hilton Hosannah, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Hosannah works at Interventional and Vascular Radiology, Community Care Physicians in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.