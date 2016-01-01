Overview

Dr. Hilmer Negrete, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Poland, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from U Natl Mayor de San Marcos and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Salem Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Negrete works at The Renal Group in Poland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Acute Kidney Failure and Alkalosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.