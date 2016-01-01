Dr. Hilmer Negrete, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Negrete is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hilmer Negrete, MD
Overview
Dr. Hilmer Negrete, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Poland, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from U Natl Mayor de San Marcos and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Salem Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Negrete works at
Locations
The Renal Group807 Southwestern Run, Poland, OH 44514 Directions (330) 729-5625
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Salem Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Hilmer Negrete, MD
- Nephrology
- 38 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1215911151
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh
- Union Memorial Hospital
- U Natl Mayor de San Marcos
- Nephrology
Dr. Negrete accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Negrete has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Negrete has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Acute Kidney Failure and Alkalosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Negrete on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Negrete speaks German and Spanish.
Dr. Negrete has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Negrete.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Negrete, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Negrete appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.