Dr. Hilma Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hilma Yu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hilma Yu, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They completed their residency with Sloane Hosp Women/Colum-Pre
Dr. Yu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Great Neck Medical488 Great Neck Rd, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 482-6747
-
2
Great Neck Associates600 Northern Blvd Ste 106, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 466-4128
-
3
OB/GYN Associates of Glendale & Great Neck - Great Neck600 Nern Blvd Ste 106, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yu?
Dr. Yu is very a kind and caring doctor. She is always nice and answers all your questions.
About Dr. Hilma Yu, MD
- Gynecology
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1073661559
Education & Certifications
- Sloane Hosp Women/Colum-Pre
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu works at
Dr. Yu has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yu speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.