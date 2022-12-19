See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Great Neck, NY
Overview

Dr. Hilma Yu, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They completed their residency with Sloane Hosp Women/Colum-Pre

Dr. Yu works at HILMA M. YU, MD in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Great Neck Medical
    488 Great Neck Rd, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 482-6747
  2. 2
    Great Neck Associates
    600 Northern Blvd Ste 106, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 466-4128
  3. 3
    OB/GYN Associates of Glendale & Great Neck - Great Neck
    600 Nern Blvd Ste 106, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Vaginal Prolapse
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Vaginal Prolapse
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

Treatment frequency



Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Dec 19, 2022
    Dr. Yu is very a kind and caring doctor. She is always nice and answers all your questions.
    — Dec 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hilma Yu, MD
    About Dr. Hilma Yu, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1073661559
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Sloane Hosp Women/Colum-Pre
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hilma Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yu has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Yu speaks Cantonese and Chinese.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

